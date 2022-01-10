 Skip to main content

Market Overview

atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 10, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference today:

  • H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference (Virtual)
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date and Time: Monday, January 10th, 2022, 2:00 p.m. ET
    Webcast Link: URL

The presentations and archived webcasts will also be accessible in the Events section of atai's website.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. atai has offices in New York, London, and Berlin. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in atai's prospectus pursuant to Rule 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 21, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in atai's other filings with the SEC. atai disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Chad Messer
VP, Investor Relations, atai Life Sciences
Email: chad@atai.life

Media Contact:
Camilla Dormer
VP, Communications, atai Life Sciences
Email: camilla@atai.life 


