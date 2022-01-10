 Skip to main content

MKS Withdraws from Photonics West 2022

Globe Newswire  
January 10, 2022 1:00pm   Comments
ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) ("MKS"), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that it has withdrawn from exhibiting at Photonics West 2022 in San Francisco.

"The health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority, and given the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting at Photonics West 2022," said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS. "We want to extend our thanks to the SPIE team for their work during these uncertain times, and we look forward to returning in 2023."

About MKS Instruments  
MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver technology solutions foundational to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronic devices and specialized industrial applications. For over 60 years we have applied our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, process control solutions, and systems that improve process performance and productivity for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Today our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing across our markets, by enabling increased power, speed and feature enhancement for optimized connectivity. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

MKS Contacts:  
Investor Relations:  
David Ryzhik  
Vice President, Investor Relations  
Telephone: (978) 557-5180  
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com  
  
Press Relations:  
Bill Casey  
Senior Director, Marketing Communications  
Telephone: (630) 995-6384  
Email: bill.casey@mksinst.com  
  
Tom Davies / Jeremy Fielding  
Kekst CNC
Emails: tom.davies@kekstcnc.com / jeremy.fielding@kekstcnc.com


