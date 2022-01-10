DEADLINE ALERT for SNAP, and NVAX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Class Period: July 22, 2020 – October 21, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Apple's privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company's advertising business; (2) Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple's privacy changes; (3) Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple's privacy changes had on the Company's advertising business; (4) Snap overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Class Period: March 2, 2021 – October 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 11, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (ii) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

