Hydrostor Secures US$250 Million Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Accelerate Growth

Toronto, Ontario & New York, NY, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor Inc. ("Hydrostor"), a leading long-duration energy storage solution provider, today announced a preferred equity financing commitment of US$250 million from the Private Equity and Sustainable Investing businesses within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs").

The investment proceeds will be used to support development and construction of Hydrostor's 1.1GW, 8.7GWh of Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage ("A-CAES") projects in Australia and California that are well underway, and to expand Hydrostor's project development pipeline globally.

Goldman Sachs will fund its investment in tranches tied to project milestones to match Hydrostor's capital needs and accelerate project execution throughout development, construction, and operations alongside Hydrostor's development partners. The financing will also support Hydrostor's global development and marketing initiatives, including expansion of its project pipeline and capabilities in markets with significant near-term demand for flexibly sited long-duration energy storage.

Curtis VanWalleghem, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Hydrostor, said: "We are delighted with this investment by Goldman Sachs. It is transformational for Hydrostor and validates the competitiveness of our proprietary A-CAES solution as well as the strength of our pipeline of potential projects."

Charlie Gailliot, Partner and Head of Energy Transition Private Equity Investing within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: "As the world continues transitioning to sustainable and renewable energy sources, the need for utility-scale long-duration energy storage is clear, and Hydrostor's A-CAES solution is well positioned to become a leading player in this emerging global market. We look forward to working with the Hydrostor team over the coming years and leveraging our firm's global platform to support Hydrostor's growth, which will play a central role in the ongoing energy transition."

Curtis VanWalleghem added: "I would like to thank our existing investors, including ArcTern Ventures, Lorem Partners, Canoe Financial, and Business Development Bank of Canada, all of whom will remain our partners. Hydrostor's evolution has been made possible by their support and support from various agencies of the Government of Canada. I would also like to thank outgoing directors Elisabeth Hivon and Tom Rand for their service and welcome Charlie Gailliot, Sebastien Gagnon, and Gunduz Shirin from Goldman Sachs to our board."

Fort Capital Partners and CIBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisors to Hydrostor, and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP served as legal counsel.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of September 30, 2021. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Established in 1986, the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management has invested over $75 billion since inception. We combine our global network of relationships, our unique insight across markets, industries and regions, and the worldwide resources of Goldman Sachs to build businesses and accelerate value creation across our portfolios. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hydrostor

Hydrostor is a long-duration energy storage solutions provider that provides reliable and affordable utility integration of long-duration energy storage, enabling grid operators to scale renewable energy and secure grid capacity. Hydrostor supports the green economic transition, employing the people, suppliers, and technologies from the traditional energy sector to design, build, and operate emissions-free energy storage facilities. Hydrostor has developed, deployed, tested, and demonstrated that its patented Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage ("A-CAES") technology can provide long-duration energy storage and enable the renewable energy transition. A-CAES uses proven components from mining and gas operations to create a scalable energy storage system that is low-impact, cost-effective, 50+ year lifetime, and can store energy from 5 hours up to multi-day storage where needed. Hydrostor has projects worldwide in various development stages for providing capacity of over 200 MW each. Follow us on LinkedIn.

