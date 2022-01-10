Sodexo to acquire Frontline Food Services to further accelerate its food transformation in North America

Paris, January 10th, 2022. Sodexo announces that it has agreed to acquire Frontline Food Services (d/b/a Accent Food Services), an important player in the fast-growing convenience market in North America. The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary regulatory processes; approval is expected in the coming months.

After acquiring food-tech start-up Foodee and commissary kitchen model Nourish.Inc in the US in 2021, and the continued expansion of The Good Eating Company, Sodexo has taken another major step in its food transformation strategy.

With the acquisition of Frontline, Sodexo will broaden its multi-channel offerings, including click n' collect, take-out, delivery, convenience store concepts, micro markets, self-service pantries, office refreshments and smart vending. This latest move for Sodexo reflects the acceleration of its "any food, anytime, anywhere" strategy. This B2B2C strategy goes beyond the traditional onsite model and offers multi-channel food offerings meant to directly address the varied needs of consumers.

"With the acquisition of Frontline, we can better adjust our offerings quickly – for instance, converting from vending to coffee service to micro markets seamlessly as the needs of our clients and their customers change with the times. Sodexo's ability to be agile is paramount; this acquisition further enables us to deliver on that need." said Sodexo's North America Region Chair, Sarosh Mistry.

Sodexo's acquisition of Frontline not only furthers Sodexo's food offer structuring in the U.S. but also, expands its geographic footprint in North America. Already well-positioned on the East and West coast hubs, this acquisition expands Sodexo's reach into the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and more.

Frontline started as a family-owned vending business in central Texas. Through the years the business has grown to become one of the largest independent convenience services operators in the US with an operating footprint in the Mid-Atlantic, Southwest and West Coast. Frontline provides a complete menu of refreshment solutions including vending, self-check-out markets, office coffee, pantry and catering to thousands of customers, providing superior customer service and innovation.

Ken Sullivan, President & CEO of Frontline Food Services, said:" Frontline has been servicing Sodexo accounts for more than a decade and through those years a strong partnership has been built. Today we are proud to join the Sodexo family, a group with the ambitious vision to reinvent food services throughout North America. Sodexo's and Frontline's shared passion for creating excellent consumer experiences through great food, great service and great technology make this acquisition a real win for the employees and customers of our organization".

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world. www.sodexo.com

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 412,000 employees as of August 31, 2021

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 56 countries

100 million consumers served daily

12 billion euro in market capitalization

(as of January 5, 2022)

Contacts

Group Media U.S. Media Nathalie Lambert

+33 6 83 57 35 67 nathalie.lambert@sodexo.com Dasha Ross-Smith

dasha.ross-smith@sodexo.com

About Frontline Food Services (d/b/a Accent Food Services)

Frontline Food Services is a leading provider of breakroom and refreshment solutions with personalized service to thousands of customers across many states. We are headquartered in Pflugerville, TX and cover the entire state of Texas, and also operate in the Mid-Atlantic, Southwest and West Coast.

Attachment



