Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenet Fintech, Playtika, Alfi, and Berkeley Lights and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTC:PKKFF), Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK), Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF), and Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTC:PKKFF)

Class Period: September 2, 2021 – October 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Tenet Fintech did not own 51% of Asia Synergy Financial Capital Ltd. ("ASFC") through Wuxi Aorong; (2) Tenet Fintech did not disclose its actual ownership structure of ASFC, an undisclosed and potentially problematic nominee shareholder agreement; (3) Huayan did not own the Heartbeat platform; (4) the Heartbeat platform did not exist prior to the alleged acquisition; (5) Tenet Fintech faced imminent delisting from NASDAQ due to non-compliance with known regulations; (6) the "recent disclosure guidance" was in fact published on November 23, 2020, nearly a full nine months prior to Tenet Fintech's uplisting; (7) as such, Tenet Fintech knew or should have known that its 40-F submission was deficient; (8) Cubeler historically failed to make even minimum loan repayments to Tenet Fintech; (9) Tenet Fintech, instead of exercising its right on the assets, decided to purchase Cubeler; (10) in light of the foregoing, and in consideration of the fact that Cubeler is owned by several Tenet Fintech insiders, the Company's acquisition of Cubeler is not based on legitimate business interests; (11) there is no evidence Huayan ever owned the Heartbeat platform or that it transferred the asset to Huike; (12) the largest ASFC shareholder had his shares frozen due to court sanctions; and (13) the creation of ASFC itself was likely a related-party transaction. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Tenet Fintech class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PKKFF

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Class Period: January 15, 2021 IPO; January 15, 2021 – November 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (ii) the success of the Company's game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iii) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company's revenue and earnings; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Playtika class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PLTK

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)

Class Period: May 4, 2021 IPO; May 4, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2022

On October 28, 2021, Alfi disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors (the ‘Board') of Alfi, Inc. (the ‘Company') placed each of Paul Pereira, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters." On this news, Alfi's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 29, 2021.

Finally, on November 16, 2021, Alfi filed a notice of its inability to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "3Q21 10-Q"). That filing cited, inter alia, "recent changes in the Company's [CEO] and [CFO] and in the Chair of the Audit Committee" of the Board, as well as needing "a new independent registered public accounting firm," as reasons for the Company's inability to timely file the 3Q21 10-Q.

For more information on the Alfi class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ALF

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Class Period: July 17, 2020 – September 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (2) Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of Berkeley Lights' automation systems, including complaints related to the design and manufacturing; (3) the actual market for Berkeley Lights' products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, among other things, the relatively high cost of Berkeley Lights' instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements to investors during the Class Period regarding Berkeley Lights' business, operations and financial results were materially false and misleading.

For more information on the Berkeley Lights class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BLI

