Global Pond Liner Market Size is expected 10% CAGR Rise, Will Reach to USD 4 Billion Globally by 2026 (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

Facts and Factors has published a latest research report titled "Pond Liners Market: By Raw Materials (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyester, Polyurea, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Polyethylene, and Butyl Rubber), By Density of Material (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)), By Manufacturing Method (Extrusion and Calendering), By Service Type (Consulting Services, Support & Maintenance Services, and Deployment & Integration Services), By Application (Waste Management, Salt Farming, Water Management, Coal Ash Containment, Mining, and Tunnel Liners), By End-User (Potable Water, Floating Baffles, Oil Spill Containment, and Others) and Forecast 2021 – 2026"

"According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Pond Liners market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 2 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 10% between 2021 and 2026."

Pond liners are impermeable membranes that help in collecting liquids in a curbed area. These liners are used for lining natural water bodies including lakes, ponds, etc. The artificial ponds or lakes built in the gardens require liners to add beauty to the entire concept.

The pond liners are also useful in water treatment, floating baffles, etc. Most importantly, the rising awareness regarding water conservation will further fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The technological advancements in pond liners are likely to increase their use in aquaculture, agriculture, etc.

What is Pond Liners? How big is the Pond Liners Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Pond liner is a non-permeable geomembrane that is used for liquid retention including reservoir lining along with the lining of garden ponds, human-made streams in gardens & parks. The product is also used for lining hazardous & non-harmful surface impoundments and retention basins. These products are either produced in rolls or accordion-folded on pallets.

Industry Major Market Players

Carlisle

BTL Liners

Hua dun Snowflake

Firestone

Emmbi Industries Limited

GSE Environmental LLC

AGRU

Stephens Industries Ltd.

Western Environmental liner

HongXiang New Geo-Material Co. Ltd.

Reef Industries Inc.

Solmax

Yaohua Geotextile

Juta

Sotrafa

Huikwang

PLASTIKA KRITIS

Jinba

Dupont

Naue

Seaman

Yizheng Shengli

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Pond Liners Market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors pushing the Pond Liners Market forward?

What are the Pond Liners Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Pond Liners Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Pond Liners Market sample report and company profiles?

Global Pond Liners Market Dynamics:

The growth of the market during the forecast timeline is owing to the growing scarcity of water resulting in the greater necessity to conserve water in the water bodies like tanks, ponds, and reservoirs.

Moreover, the growing use of pond liners in waste management, salt farming, water management, coal ash containment, and mining are expected to steer the expansion of the pond liners industry during the forecast timeframe. Nevertheless, oscillations in the raw material costs will hamper the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the easy availability of substitute products like geosynthetic clay liner & landfills is predicted to further condense the growth of the market during the forecast timeline. However, the production of eco-friendly pond liners will offer new growth avenues to the market players and will help in minimizing the negative repercussions on the market growth over 2021-2026.

Global Pond Liners Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Carlisle, BTL Liners, Hua dun Snowflake, Firestone, Emmbi Industries Limited, GSE Environmental LLC, AGRU, Stephens Industries Ltd., Western Environmental liner, HongXiang New Geo-Material Co. Ltd., Reef Industries, Inc., Solmax, Yaohua Geotextile, Juta, Sotrafa, Huikwang, PLASTIKA KRITIS, Jinba, Dupont, Naue, Seaman, Yizheng Shengli, and among others Key Segment By Raw Materials, By Density of Material, By Manufacturing Method, By Service Type, By Application, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Pond Liners Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pond liners market is segmented based on raw material, density of material, manufacturing method, service, application, end-user, and regions.

Based on raw material, the global pond liners market is divided into Polyester, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Butyl Rubber, Polyurea, and Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM). Polyvinyl Chloride segment is expected to dominate the global pond liners market due to the low cost, easy availability, water resistant, and also resistance against scratch, punctures, and industrial toxins. Moreover, its high usage in the linings of tunnels for the strength and durability purpose will further bolster the market growth.

By density of the material, the market is categorized into Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE). HDPE segment witnesses the highest growth rate due to changing financial and operational advantages plus puncture resistance.

Regional Dominance:

North America is dominating the global Pond Liners Market in terms of revenue

North America exhibits the highest market share during the forecast period. Growing demand for water treatment systems and residential areas will continue to proliferate the pond liners market in the region. The high salinity of water in the region further encourages the implementation of the wastewater treatment process which will augment the growth of the pond liners market.

Browse the full "Pond Liners Market: By Raw Materials (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyester, Polyurea, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Polyethylene, and Butyl Rubber), By Density of Material (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)), By Manufacturing Method (Extrusion and Calendering), By Service Type (Consulting Services, Support & Maintenance Services, and Deployment & Integration Services), By Application (Waste Management, Salt Farming, Water Management, Coal Ash Containment, Mining, and Tunnel Liners), By End-User (Potable Water, Floating Baffles, Oil Spill Containment, and Others) and Forecast 2021 – 2026" Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/pond-liners-market

This report segments the Pond Liners market as follows:

Pond Liners Market: By Raw Material Analysis

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyester, Polyurea

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyethylene

Butyl Rubber

Pond Liners Market: By Density of Material Analysis

LLDPE

HDPE

LDPE

Pond Liners Market: By Service Analysis

Consulting Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Deployment & Integration Services

Pond Liners Market: By Manufacturing Method Analysis

Extrusion

Calendering

Pond Liners Market: By End-Use Industry Analysis

Portable Water

Oil Spill Containment

Floating Baffles

Others

Pond Liners Market: By Application Analysis

Waste Management

Salt Farming

Water Management

Coal Ash Containment

Mining

Tunnel Liners

Pond Liners Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Pond Liners Market @

