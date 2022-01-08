 Skip to main content

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FLOW, NEOG, ARNA, JUPW; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2022 3:44pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for $86.50 per share in cash. If you are a SPX FLOW shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with 3M's Food Safety business. Under the merger, NEOGEN will issue shares to 3M shareholders such that existing NEOGEN shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at approximately $1 billion, subject to closing and other adjustments. If you are a NEOGEN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pfizer Inc. for $100.00 per share in cash. If you are an Arena shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Next Frontier shareholders will receive shares of Jupiter convertible preferred stock that will be convertible into the common stock of Jupiter and no cash. If you are a Jupiter shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


