TCR² Therapeutics to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced that Garry Menzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will present an update on Company progress at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30AM E.T. using a virtual platform.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

