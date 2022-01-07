 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2022 2:11pm   Comments
Share:

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Lawson Products, Inc. ("Lawson") (NASDAQ:LAWS) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.  

The investigation seeks to determine whether Lawson and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether Lawson's stockholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.

Lawson shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/lawson-products-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com