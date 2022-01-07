EKA Names Brown Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EKA is excited to announce that Hilary Ku'uleinani Brown has been promoted to Vice President.



Hilary has been a vital member of the EKA team for 9 years. Hilary has extensive experience in developing and applying successful proactive and responsive public affairs campaigns and community relations projects. She also manages the social media aspects of EKA's practices, a vital tool in today's communications arsenal. Parallel to overseeing this evolving arena, Hilary works with EKA's team creating collateral materials and event coordination that function in support of the social media messaging.

"Hilary's legislative and leadership abilities have been even more important than ever over the last two years as we advocated on behalf of our clients during the pandemic," said Matt Knabe, Managing Partner at EKA. "Hilary is respected for her in depth research, intelligent analysis, and strategic counsel. This promotion is a recognition of her tireless efforts to help our clients meet their needs."

Hilary worked as an AmeriCorps Jumpstart team leader and Corps member, where she provided individualized attention and positive adult-child relationships to prepare preschool students in low-income neighborhoods for school success. She helped implement early childhood curriculum, supported family involvement, and promoted children's language and literacy skills through ongoing relationships with preschool children. Hilary holds a bachelor's degree in international relations with a political science emphasis from Pepperdine University.

About EKA

EKA is a strategic communications firm specializing in lobbying, public affairs, crisis communications and litigation support. EKA's roster of over 120 clients includes Enterprise Rent-A-Car, AT&T, BNSF Railway, Westfield, Association of Deputy District Attorneys, Waste Management, and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.ekapr.com .

Contact: Eric W. Rose (805) 624-0572 or Eric@ekapr.com



