Cerberus Sentinel announces acquisition of True Digital Security

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC:CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has acquired True Digital Security, a cybersecurity operations and compliance company with offices in New York, Florida, and Oklahoma.



Under the terms of the agreement, True Digital will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel. Rory Sanchez, CEO of True Digital, will continue to manage his team of professionals and serve as an executive of the company.

"True Digital is an exceptional cultural fit for the Cerberus family of companies. Together we will keep businesses safe as their managed compliance and cybersecurity, plus culture, provider (MCCP+)," said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. "This acquisition expands and complements our team of deeply experienced cybersecurity professionals and executives, bringing our clients best-of-breed technology, proven processes, and people."

"True Digital Security is extremely excited to be joining the Cerberus Sentinel family," said Rory Sanchez, CEO of True Digital Security. "It's rare to find a company and leadership team that so closely shares our culture, values, goals, and vision. This move will enable us to jointly accelerate the roll-out of our industry disruptive TrueSpeed platform, and continue strengthening our premiere managed compliance and cybersecurity services on a global scale."

"As the founder of True Digital Security, I couldn't be more excited about the next chapter we will write with the Cerberus companies and their leadership team. I'm more passionate now than ever about the potential that lies before us, and I'm thrilled about what the future holds," said Dr. Jerald Dawkins, founder of TRUE-Tulsa and CISO of True Digital Security.

"We have been working with the True Digital team for several months to expand our security and network security monitoring capabilities. We are delighted with the way their expertise and services enhance our MCCP+ security solutions," Jemmett added. "Our acquisition strategy is focused on bringing together global security talent as partners who want to grow with us as shareholders, leverage our security ecosystem, and are passionate about protecting our clients."

True Digital will continue to be based in New York, Florida, and Oklahoma.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President

Cerberus Sentinel

617-838-4183

charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Cathy Morley Foster

Eskenzi PR

925-708-7893

cathy@eskenzipr.com

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

CISO@gatewayir.com



