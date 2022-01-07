NRx Pharmaceutical's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Javitt to Present Company Business Update at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Conference Begins on January 10, 2022

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company, today announced its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, will be presenting updates to the Company's business at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.

Details of the presentation can be found below:

Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM EST

Link to Presentation: https://journey.ct.events/view/1464b340-bd79-4a96-ae16-572a470d569b

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) draws upon more than 300 years of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. The Company is developing the BriLife™ Covid vaccine, developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research, under an exclusive license from the Israel Ministry of Defense. NRx is additionally developing ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, and has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and is currently undergoing phase 3 trials funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical Countermeasures program, part of the US Department of Defense. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support to NRx for NRX-101, an investigational medicine to treat suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 is currently in Phase 3 trials, with readouts expected in 2022.

NRx is led by executives who have held senior roles at Allergan, J&J, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and the US FDA. NRx is chaired by Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, who has held leadership roles in six biotechnology startup companies with public exits and been appointed to advisory roles in four US Presidential Administrations. The NRx board includes Dr. Sherry Glied, former US Assistant Secretary for Health (ASPE), Daniel E. Troy, JD, former Chief Counsel of the US FDA, Chaim Hurvitz, former director of Teva and President of the Teva International Group, and General H.R. McMaster, Ph.D. (US Army, Ret.) the 26th United States National Security Advisor.

CORPORATE CONTACT:

Jack Hirschfield – Head of Corporate Communications, NRx

jhirschfield@nrxpharma.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Eric Goldstein

Managing Director – LifeSci Advisors

egoldstein@lifesciadvisors.com



