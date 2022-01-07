At 19.4% CAGR, Genomics Market Size [2022-2028] is Projected to Reach USD 94.65 Billion

Pune, India, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global genomics market size was USD 23.11 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 27.81 billion in 2021 to USD 94.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 19.4% in the 2021-2028 period. Based on the research conducted by our analysts, the healthcare environment is steadily shifting from conventional treatment procedures towards accuracy medicine and has revolved this evolution through incomparable clinical possessions over the last few years. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Genomics Market, 2021-2028."

Additionally, the requirement for storing, sequencing, and examination of huge DNA information has carved the way for fresher products and software. The above-mentioned aspects have considerably contributed to directing the market in recent years.

Industry Developments

December 2020: Personalis Inc., launched Neoantiigen Presentation Score (NEOPS) to predict and analyze the response to cancer therapy.

Increasing Government Funding for Research Activities to Propel Future Growth

Personalized medicines help in providing effective treatment as per the requirements. The emergence of microarray and DNA technologies has immensely benefited the personalized medicines sector. The growing use of personalized medicines is attracting investments for development and growth, which in return, is expected to boost the genomics market growth.

Additionally, the increasing government investment in research and development activities of genomics is expected to fuel the market growth in forthcoming years. For instance, the Government of Iceland and deCODE genetics has partnered to conduct the demonic analysis of coronavirus. Likewise, the Government of India is helping HaystackAnalytics to study virus transmission using genome sequencing techniques. The growing number of startups and such initiatives are likely to surge the market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the lack of trained professionals and the high instrument costs are expected to hinder the market growth.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 19.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 94.66 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 27.81 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type, Technology, Application, End-User and Geography Growth Drivers Rising number of Government Genome Project to Drive the Market New Products and Innovative Services to Favor the adoption of sequencing Increasing Research Funding by Government to Surge the Research Institutes Segments





COVID-19 Impact

The global pandemic has wreaked unprecedented havoc on several industries and markets. Healthcare systems are on the verge of collapsing in many nations. However, the coronavirus pandemic has augmented the genomics market growth due to the grave need for effective vaccine development and the continuous monitoring of the coronavirus. Investments in the research activities for developing effective COVID-19 treatment are augmenting the market growth. The global impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to gradually fade away as economies are trying to wade their way through the pandemic. It is uncertain to say how long the situation may persist this way. Nonetheless, our research report's in-depth analysis will help you gain an exhaustive understanding of this niche market.

Report coverage

The report is developed using bottom-up and top-down approaches for an exhaustive study of the market. The report contains information gathered through interviews with multiple stakeholders at regional, country, and global levels. The report highlights the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market, PESTLE Analysis, and Porters' Five Forces Analysis for an infallible prediction of the prospected market. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the prospected market, including the information on rankings of key players, key market trends, recent industry developments, etc., that are contributing to the market's growth.

Surging Number of Government-Assisted Genome Programs to Support Growth

One of the significant aspects that have contributed to the growth of the market is the rising number of government-sponsored genome ventures. Genomic study is an effective instrument that can assist the development of proficient treatments; a principal factor why various government organizations are participating in genome assignments. This is estimated to bolster the genomics market growth during the forecast period.





Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Led by Advancing R&D in Sequencing

North America held the maximum genomics market share and was worth USD 10.15 billion in 2020. The speedy implementation of novel sequencing technologies and move towards customized medicines will drive the market in North America.

Active backing from the government through research funding and genomic examination and research and academic institutions, particularly in the U.K., are anticipated to aid the development of the market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is projected to document the highest CAGR during the forecast years owing to the greater demand for genetic sequencing and testing in China and progressions in bioinformatics.





Competitive Landscape

Collaborations among Companies to Fortify Their Brand Values in Global Market

Important players in the market are incessantly opting for operative tactics to endorse their products and establish their positions in the market. One such stratagem is to launch novel products by teaming up with other companies to expand their reach to end-users.





Key Players in the Global Genomics Market:

Illumina Inc. (California, U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Pacific biosciences of California Inc. (California, U.S.)

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (California, U.S.)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (England, U.K.)

Danaher (Washington, D.C., U.S.)

QIAGEN (Hilden, Germany)

BGI (Guangdong, China)

IntegraGen (Evry, France)

General Electric Company (Illinois, U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (Illinois, U.S.)





