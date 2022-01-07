Global Air Purifier Market to Grow on the Back of Rising Concern for Air Pollution Worldwide; Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 62984.6 Million by 2030 and Grow with a CAGR of 13.5% During 2021-2030

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), 99% of the population of the world in the year 2019 were living in places where the air quality guidelines levels, as stated by the WHO, were not met. Moreover, the statistics also stated that every year 4.2 Million deaths were recorded as a result of exposure to ambient (outdoor) air pollution. Besides this, in the year 2019, around 262 Million people were affected by Asthma, and 461000 deaths were registered due to the chronic disease.

Kenneth Research has recently released a report on " Global Air Purifier Market " which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report focuses on the latest market trends, along with the other market dynamics, which include the key opportunities, factors driving the market growth, as well as the challenges that are associated with the growth of the market in the coming years. The report also includes a brief analysis of the key players operating in the market, along with their growth strategies and product portfolio analysis during the forecast period.

One of the greatest environmental risks to health is air pollution. The rise in concern for air pollution levels around the globe is one of the primary factors anticipated to drive the demand for air purifiers, and in turn, contribute to the growth of the global air purifier market. The market registered a revenue of USD 17412.2 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to garner USD 62984.6 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Besides this, the market growth can also be attributed to the growing focus of the government of nations worldwide on raising awareness for the ill effects of air pollution, and for promoting the use of pollution masks in a public setting or the use of air purifiers indoors, is also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352256

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Amongst these, the market in the Asia Pacific registered the largest revenue of USD 5867.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 24564.0 Million by the end of 2030. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the presence of several countries in the region which are also known to be the most polluting countries in the world. For instance, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India were the three nations that topped the list of the world's most polluting countries. The average air quality index (AQI) in these three countries in the year 2019 for PM2.5 pollutants was around 83, 66, and 60 respectively. Besides this, a place named Indirapuram, located near Ghaziabad in the Delhi NCR region of India touched the 999 mark of the AQI scale on the 23rd of November 2021 at around 13:00 hours. The market in the region is further segmented by country into India, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in China registered the largest market revenue of USD 2124.2 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 8941.3 Million by the end of 2030.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352256

On the other hand, the market in North America is projected to display the second-largest revenue of USD 17194.8 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 4962.5 Million in the year 2020. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Out of the market in these regions, the market in the United States is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 4182.1 Million by the end of 2022. Moreover, the market in Canada is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352256

The global air purifier market is segmented by technology into HEPA, activated carbon, electrostatic precipitator, ionic, and others. Amongst these segments, the HEPA segment registered the largest revenue of USD 6201.3 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 23645.9 Million by the end of 2030. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 9088.7 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 2077.2 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in North America, the segment attained the largest revenue of USD 1851.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 6826.3 Million by the end of 2030.



The global air purifier segment is further segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, and industrial. Amongst these segments, the commercial segment generated the largest revenue of USD 8731.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 30481.9 Million by the end of 2030. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 11545.1 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 2787.3 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in Europe, the segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 6852.1 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 2229.0 Million in the year 2020.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Air Purifier Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/air-purifier-market/10352256

The global air purifier market is further segmented by product type, installation, mounting type, and by distribution channel.

Global Air Purifier Market, Segmentation by Product Type

Smart Air Purifiers

Conventional Air Purifiers

Global Air Purifier Market, Segmentation by Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Air Purifier Market, Segmentation by Mounting Type

Fixed

Portable

Global Air Purifier Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global air purifier market that are included in our report are Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi Group, Dyson, SAMSUNG, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, SHARP CORPORATION, Blue Star Limited, Coway Co., Ltd., Blueair, AMAIRCAR CORPORATION, Vesync Co., Ltd., Camfil, and others.

Browse More Related Report:

India Commercial Glass Market Segmentation by Chemical Composition (Borosilicate, Soda Lime, Potash Lime, Potash Lead, and Silica Glass, and Others); by Glass Type (Flat, Fiber, Container, and Specialty Glass); by Product Type (Annealed, Coater, Reflective, and Processed Glass, Mirrors, and Others); by Manufacturing Process (Float Glass Process, and Glass Blowing); and by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Solar Energy, and Others)-Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

India Industrial Automation Market Segmentation by Type (Fixed, Programmable, and Flexible Automation); by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems, Field Instruments, Vibration Monitoring); by Technology (SCADA, DCS, PLC, MES, PAC, HMI); by End-User (Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Chemicals)-Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2025

X-Ray Detector in Industrial Sector Market Segmentation by Technology {Flat-Panel Detectors, Computer Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, and Charge-Coupled Device Detectors}; by Portability (Fixed, and Portable Detectors); and by End-Use Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Heavy Industries & Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Global Industrial Air Blowers Market Analysis & Outlook 2030

Global Steam Turbine Market Analysis & Outlook 2030

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Web: https://www.kennethresearch.com/



