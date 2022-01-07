Email Marketing Software Market to Reach USD 2.53 billion by 2028; Increased Adoption of Digital Marketing by Organizations to Fuel Market Progress: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global email marketing software market size is projected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 1.12 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 1.24 billion in 2021. The rising adoption of digital marketing by organizations and the emergence of several start-ups, small scale, and big scale organizations are likely to foster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled "Email Marketing Software Market, 2021-2028."

Email marketing software is an advertising platform and communication platform that enables companies to reach a huge consumer base. The rising adoption of e-commerce platforms and digital services is likely to fuel the software's adoption. Increasing global smartphone penetration and rising demand for high-speed internet is likely to fuel software sales. Email systems eliminate trashed emails and spam emails. Further, the emergence of several start-ups, small scale, and big scale organizations is likely to fuel email marketing software's adoption. For example, as per the Radicati Group, Inc., the total amount of sent and received messages in 2020 touched 306 billion. Business and consumer businesses are likely to reach 319.6 billion in 2021 alongside an average annual rate of 4.4%. These factors are likely to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

Extensive Adoption of Email Marketing for Customer Monitoring to Fuel Industry Progress

This Email Marketing Software Market is expected to grow positively during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the extensive adoption of this software for monitoring customer's demand. The emergence of the pandemic has shifted marketing to digital platforms. The adoption of work from home culture and rising demand for high-speed internet is likely to fuel the product's adoption. Variations in media expenditure, marketing, promotions may provoke organizations to adopt the software to increase their reach. As per McKinsey consulting firm, almost every sector reported a spike in consumer engagement as compared to the previous year. These factors are likely to fuel the market development in the upcoming years.

Segments

By channel the Email Marketing Software Market is segmented into business-to-customers (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B). As per deployment, it is classified into on-premises and cloud.

By enterprise size, it is categorized into large-scale enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Based on application, reporting and analytics, template management, customer management, sales reporting, email lead generation, push notifications, event-triggered mail, web forms, and others.

By industry, it is categorized into travel and transportation, consumer goods, healthcare, information technology-enabled service (ITeS), retail, IT and telecommunications, finance, banking, security and insurance (BFSI), government, education, entertainment and media, and others.

Regionally, the Email Marketing Software Market is grouped into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The Email Marketing Software Market report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Personalized and Targeting Communication to Fuel Market Growth

Increased adoption of digital communication is likely to fuel the product's adoption and boost market progress. Targeting and personalized communication helps the companies to satisfy consumer's requirements and help provide effective services to consumers. Several business organizations utilize automated systems to boost their services and complement their marketing efforts. It provides excellent investment returns to marketers and enables them to carry out a profitable plan. For example, as per a survey conducted by the Hubspot Company Survey, email marketing software generated approximately USD 42 per dollar. Further, bulk emails help companies maintain client relationships and the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and other technologies may boost efficiency. These factors are likely to drive the email marketing software market growth.

However, low email delivery rates and server issues are likely to hinder the progress of the market in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights

Rapid Adoption of the Software for Professional and Commercial Communication to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the email marketing software market share because of its extensive adoption of this software for commercial and professional communication. The market in North America stood at USD 393.2 million in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. Several marketers in the U.S. utilize email marketing software to develop effective services to improve advertising efforts. These factors may boost the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years because of the presence of several large end-users across India, China, and others. Further, the rising adoption of internet services plays an important part in bringing the population together. In addition, the spike in IT investments in Japan, India, and China may bolster market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Innovative Software Services to Boost Market Position

The prominent companies operating in the Email Marketing Software Market launch innovative software to boost their market position. For example, SysTools announced Cloud Data Migration and Email Migration software in June 2021 to accelerate digital transformation and eliminate risks regarding data loss. This strategy may enable the company to develop advanced services and boost its market position. In addition, the incorporation of artificial technologies, machine learning, and other technologies may enable companies to attract consumer demand and boost their brand image.

Industry Development

April 2020- Shopify announced an advanced email marketing smartphone application that offers free email plans with the ability to send 2,500 emails every month for free.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Email Marketing Report are:

AWeber Communications (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Sendinblue (Paris, France)

Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd. (Tennessee, U.S.)

HubSpot, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Constant Contact, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Benchmark Internet Group (California, U.S.)

ConvertKit LLC (Idaho, U.S.)

Jivox Corporation (California, U.S.)

j2 Global, Inc. (California, U.S.)

