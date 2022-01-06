(EMBK): Did You Lose Money on Your Embark Technology Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Embark Technology, Inc. ("Embark Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EMBK).



On January 1, 2022, The Bear Cave released report stating, "Embark's current valuation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance. The company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite." Further, The Bear Cave reported that "[m]ore troubling is that Embark appears to lack true economic substance."

Following this news, Embark's stock price plummeted 16%.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Embark shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[ Click here to join this action ]



