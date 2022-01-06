SERVPRO Named Top 10 Overall Franchise Opportunity, Best in Restoration Services Category for the 19th Consecutive Year

Gallatin, TN, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a cleanup, restoration and construction franchise company, is proud to announce it has been recognized again as one of the best overall franchise opportunities by Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500, the industry's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Evaluated on categories such as growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power, SERVPRO was named the #8 overall franchise system, and #1 in the cleaning and restoration industry for the 19th consecutive year.

"SERVPRO is built on the foundation of outstanding customer service, industry-leading training and the success of following a proven system," said SERVPRO CEO Rick Isaacson. "On behalf of the more than 1,900 SERVPRO franchises across the U.S. and Canada, we are honored by this recognition.

"The SERVPRO brand and its franchisees share a strong partnership, working together to set and achieve goals which have allowed us to grow each year for more than half a century despite the challenges many businesses have faced, especially over the past 18-24 months."

To best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, Entrepreneur's editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," said Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

SERVPRO franchise owners pride themselves on being "ready for whatever happens," Isaacson said, which helped the company jump two spots from its #10 ranking in 2021.

"Our franchisees have a ‘never say no' mentality, working together with other owners to make sure we are able to satisfy all of our customers' and clients' cleanup, remediation and restoration needs, which allows us to ‘Keep it Green,' as we like to say.

"We pride ourselves on rushing in when others are running out – whether that is in response to a natural disaster such as a hurricane, flood or tornado; cleaning up after a home or business water or fire loss; or helping clean and sanitize spaces from unseen threats like COVID-19. Maintaining our position for nearly 20 years as the best franchise in our category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list validates our long-standing strategy for growing our brand: invest in franchisee training and support and commit resources to continually improving our infrastructure."

###

About SERVPRO

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it "Like it never even happened."

Attachments





Kim Brooks Servpro Industries, LLC 615-451-0200 kbrooks@servpronet.com