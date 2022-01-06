Cogniac Appoints Ledi Imeraj as New Head of Platform Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation ("Cogniac"), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, today announced the appointment of Ledi Imeraj as its Head of Platform Strategy. In this new role, Imeraj will leverage her expertise in technology development and technology sales to lead Cogniac's AI platform strategy.



Imeraj brings over 20 years of experience in a variety of technology roles, including serving in enterprise-level sales management, sales, solution engineering, and product management roles at Salesforce, Splunk, and Oracle. As Head of Platform Strategy, Imeraj will oversee Cogniac's development and delivery of platform strategy in support of Cogniac's long-term growth initiatives to increase accessibility and usability of AI-powered enterprise computer vision within the market.

"Ledi is a high-performing industry veteran with significant experience in technology sales and sales management in the enterprise marketplace, as well as tech startups, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the Cogniac team," said Cogniac CEO, Chuck Myers. "Building customer trust in our unique ability to redefine operational performance with a no-code AI platform, remains a top priority and Ledi brings a demonstrated ability to drive strategic platform development in a quickly evolving space. We look forward to utilizing her expertise and insights to continue enabling large-scale deployment of real-time computer vision solutions."

Imeraj commented, "Cogniac's innovative approach to vision AI had me at hello. It resonated with my passion for cutting-edge technology as a vehicle for empowering customers to be immensely productive and unleash their own innovation. With a fascinating Lego-like approach to solving complex visual inspection problems, the sky is the limit for Cogniac. I'm thrilled to be joining a phenomenal team of talented, creative, passionate, fun, and supportive individuals, and I look forward to bringing our vision AI platform to our customers together."

Additionally, Imeraj is an avid advocate of supporting people's mental, physical, and emotional well-being and creating a healthy corporate culture to increase productivity and promote better accountability. She earned a master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and bachelor's degree in Computer Science at the University of Tirana.

Cogniac is a global leader in AI-powered image and video analysis enabling organizations to extract reliable, specific, and actionable intelligence from their abundant raw visual data. Cogniac's no-code platform - implementing the latest in deep neural network AI technology under the hood - is deployed across a wide spectrum of industries and applications, including mission-critical ones, to maximize performance of visual tasks. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai

