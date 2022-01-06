Crossover Health Appoints Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossover Health , a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care, announced today that Sandra Cavanah has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer and Fred Melendres has been appointed General Counsel. The healthcare industry veterans bring deep rooted industry experience and further round out the leadership team in support of the organization's accelerated growth.



Cavanah joins Crossover from Vida Health and brings a depth of experience in both public and private capital markets. She has successfully raised equity and debt financing, and led several high-profile M&As and strategic partnerships in her previous roles. She will oversee Crossover's financial strategy and operating discipline, including financial planning & analysis accounting, and the company's strategic investment across the various business units.

Having served as outside counsel to Crossover since the early days of the company's founding, Melendres will now provide internal strategic business and legal advice on all facets of the business including clinical operations, privacy, quality programs, corporate and regulatory compliance, and M&A activity. He has extensive experience representing a diverse set of clients throughout the healthcare industry, having begun his legal career at the international law firm of Latham & Watkins LLP, and later serving as the managing partner at Melendres & Melendres P.C.

"We continue to invest in an outstanding leadership team with the vision and experience to lead us through our next exciting phases of growth," said Scott Shreeve, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Crossover Health. "Sandra and Fred were both hand-picked additions who bring the perfect combination of high caliber expertise and the right fit for our mission-driven culture."

Both Cavanah and Melendres will start their roles immediately. For more information, visit https://crossoverhealth.com/ .

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care. The company's national medical group delivers at scale, Primary Health, a proven care model driven by an interdisciplinary team inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, health coaching and care navigation. With a focus on wellbeing and prevention that extends beyond traditional sick care, Crossover builds trusted relationships with its members and flexibly surrounds them with care - in-person, online, and anytime - based on the member preference. Combining a sophisticated approach to data analytics that incorporate social determinants of health, Crossover delivers concrete results and measurable value for employers, payers and most importantly, members. Together we are building health as it should be and engaging a community of members to live their best health. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on social media @crossoverhealth.

