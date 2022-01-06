Robert Gould joins Workplace Options as Vice President of Student and Canadian Business Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace Options (WPO) announces Robert Gould has joined their leadership team to serve as Vice President of Student and Canadian Business Solutions. In his new role, Robert will leverage his experience in EAP and SAP markets to lead the Canadian sales team and continue to grow WPO's footprint in the Canadian and student markets.



Previously, Robert spent more than 12 years with Aspiria Corp. in various roles, including Account Management, Operations, Strategic Partnerships, and Business Development. He will be based out of WPO's Toronto service center.

"We are excited to have Robert come on board, as he brings a wealth of experience and expertise, particularly as it relates to the Canadian market," shares Alan King, CEO of Workplace Options. "Globally, more and more companies and colleges are seeking ways to improve access to wellbeing services. Robert will play an important role in positioning WPO to meet those needs."

Gould shares, "I am thrilled to be a part of WPO. Having worked side by side with WPO during my time with Aspiria, it was an easy decision for me to join this organization at a time when the need for mental health and wellness supports are more important than ever."

Drawing from an international network of credentialed providers and professionals, Workplace Options is the world's largest integrated employee support and work-life services provider. Service centers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Portugal, France, Belgium, UAE, Singapore, Japan, China, India and Indonesia support more than 75 million employees across 116,000 organizations and more than 200 countries and territories.

About Workplace Options

Workplace Options is the world's largest independent wellbeing solutions leader that supports individuals to become healthier, happier and more productive, both personally and professionally. We deliver digital and in-person support through tailored programs, data intelligence and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals to deliver the best positive human-centered experience.

