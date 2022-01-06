Galectin Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, announced today the Company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022. Mr. Joel Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Pol F. Boudes, Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting on behalf of the Company.

A webcast of this presentation will be available on the "Investor Relations" section under "Events and Presentations" of the Company's website, https://investor.galectintherapeutics.com , at 7:00 a.m. ET on January 10, 2022. A replay will be accessible on Galectin's website for 90 days following the event.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin's lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com .

