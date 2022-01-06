 Skip to main content

Fulcrum Therapeutics® to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2022 8:00am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that Bryan Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at www.fulcrumtx.com. An archived replay will be available on Fulcrum's website for 30 days.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. The company's proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression.  

Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Christi Waarich
Director, Investor Relations and
Corporate Communications
cwaarich@fulcrumtx.com
617-651-8664

 


