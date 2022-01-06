RPT Realty Announces $791 Million of Investment Activity in 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) ("RPT" or the "Company") announced today transaction activity for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



During the fourth quarter 2021, through its three strategic investment platforms, the Company closed on the acquisition of three multi-tenant open-air shopping centers with a contract value of $173.0 million. The Company, through its RGMZ net lease platform also acquired $73.2 million of single-tenant net lease assets, all of which were parceled from existing RPT multi-tenant shopping centers. Additionally, the Company closed on the sale of Market Plaza and Webster Place in the Chicago market for a combined contract value of $59.5 million.

For the full year 2021, through its three strategic investment platforms, the Company closed on 11 multi-tenant acquisitions with a contract value of $540.9 million. The Company, through RGMZ, also acquired $191.0 million of single-tenant net lease assets including $186.3 million that were parceled from RPT multi-tenant shopping centers. In addition, the Company closed on $59.5 million of multi-tenant dispositions in 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Investment Highlights

Acquired the 82,000 square foot, Highland Lakes shopping center in Tampa, the Company's fifth largest market based on annualized base rent, for $15.0 million. The Company acquired the asset with a vacant former Steinmart box and has since signed a lease with a premier, investment grade grocer that will increase occupancy to over 95% and result in an expected stabilized yield to current market cap rate spread of approximately 150 basis points.

Acquired the 510,000 square foot Dedham shopping center in the Boston market for $131.5 million or $67.7 million at the Company's pro-rata share through the R2G joint venture platform. Dedham is a market dominant infill center anchored by a top Stop & Shop supermarket, located inside the Boston 128 loop that boasts strong 3-mile average household incomes of $136,000 and population density of 109,000.

Acquired the 259,000 square foot, Hannaford's supermarket and Lowe's anchored Mountain Valley shopping center in Conway, NH for $26.5 million or $1.7 million at the Company's pro-rata share through RGMZ. The acquisition of Mountain Valley represents a unique value creation opportunity for the RGMZ platform that capitalizes on value dislocations between multi and single-tenant assets on an attractive risk-adjusted basis.

Sold Market Plaza and Webster Place for $59.5 million in Chicago, significantly reducing the Company's exposure to this non-core market and to Regal Cinemas.

Sold $73.2 million of single-tenant net lease properties that were parceled from existing RPT multi-tenant shopping centers to the RGMZ net lease platform, including $64.6 million of sales from the Company's recently-acquired Northborough Crossing property in the Boston market and $8.6 million of sales that were part of the RGMZ initial seed portfolio.

"2021 marked a significant milestone in the evolution of the RPT portfolio," said Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The attractive and high-growth markets of Boston, Tampa, Atlanta and Nashville now account for over 25% of our ABR, up more than 12% since the end of 2020, while our exposure to Detroit, Cincinnati and Chicago has fallen by more than 8% over the same time period. The power of our three investment platforms is allowing us to quickly reshape our portfolio, while generating accretive returns for our shareholders."

2021 Multi-tenant Acquisitions

Property Name Closing Date Metro Market GLA Contract Price Pro-rata Contract Price (in thousands) (in millions) (in millions) RPT Platform Northborough Crossing (1) 6/18/21 Boston 646 $104.0 $104.0 Bellevue Plaza 7/7/21 Nashville 77 10.4 10.4 Woodstock Square 7/14/21 Atlanta 219 37.7 37.7 Newnan Pavilion (2) 8/5/21 Atlanta 467 41.6 41.6 Highland Lakes 12/16/21 Tampa 82 15.0 15.0 Total RPT 1,491 $208.7 $208.7 R2G Platform East Lake Woodlands 7/9/21 Tampa 104 $25.5 $13.1 Village Shoppes of Canton 7/12/21 Boston 284 61.5 31.7 South Pasadena Shopping Center 7/14/21 Tampa 164 32.7 16.8 Bedford Marketplace 7/29/21 Boston 153 54.5 28.1 Dedham 10/7/21 Boston 510 131.5 67.7 Total R2G 1,215 $305.7 $157.4 RGMZ Platform Mountain Valley 11/18/21 Conway 259 $26.5 $1.7 Total RGMZ 259 $26.5 $1.7 Total Acquisitions 2,965 $540.9 $367.8 (1) The Company sold $64.6 million of single-tenant, net lease parcels from this property to RGMZ. (2) The Company sold or expects to sell up to $6.1 million of single-tenant, net lease parcels from this property to RGMZ.

2021 RPT Dispositions

Property Name Closing Date Metro Market GLA Contract Price (in thousands) (in millions) Multi-tenant Dispositions Market Plaza 11/2/21 Chicago 166 $30.2 Webster Place 12/28/21 Chicago 135 29.3 Total Multi-tenant 301 $59.5 Single-tenant Dispositions RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 13 Income Producing Properties (1) 3/5/21 Various (2) 169 $36.2 RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 2 Income Producing Properties (1) 5/21/21 Detroit 329 39.3 RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 13 Income Producing Properties (1) 8/27/21 Various (3) 147 36.1 RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 1 Income Producing Property (1) 9/14/21 Atlanta 6 1.5 RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 4 Income Producing Properties (1) 12/17/21 Boston 268 64.6 RMGZ Venture REIT LLC – 2 Income Producing Properties (1) 12/30/21 Nashville 10 3.6 RMGZ Venture REIT LLC – 1 Income Producing Property (1) 12/31/21 Chicago 20 5.0 Total Single-tenant 949 $186.3 Total RPT Dispositions 1,250 $245.8 (1) The Company contributed net lease retail assets that were subdivided from wholly-owned shopping centers to its newly formed RGMZ Venture REIT LLC joint venture. The properties contributed included both income producing properties in which the Company owned the depreciable real estate, as well as income producing properties which are subject to a ground lease. (2) The properties contributed on March 5, 2021 are located in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. (3) The properties contributed on August 27, 2021 are located in Florida, Georgia and Michigan.

2021 Single-tenant Acquisitions

Property Name Closing Date Metro Market GLA Contract Price Pro-rata Contract Price (in thousands) (in millions) (in millions) RGMZ Platform RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 13 Income Producing Properties (1) 3/5/21 Various (2) 169 $36.2 $2.3 RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 2 Income Producing Properties (1) 5/21/21 Detroit 329 39.3 2.5 Single-Tenant Property 7/30/21 Las Vegas 14 4.7 0.3 RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 13 Income Producing Properties (1) 8/27/21 Various (3) 147 36.1 2.3 RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 1 Income Producing Property (1) 9/14/21 Atlanta 6 1.5 0.1 RGMZ Venture REIT LLC - 4 Income Producing Property (1) 12/17/21 Boston 268 64.6 4.1 RMGZ Venture REIT LLC – 2 Income Producing Properties (1) 12/30/21 Nashville 10 3.6 0.2 RMGZ Venture REIT LLC – 1 Income Producing Property (1) 12/31/21 Chicago 20 5.0 0.3 Total RGMZ 963 $191.0 $12.1 Total Single-tenant Acquisitions 963 $191.0 $12.1 (1) The Company contributed net lease retail assets that were subdivided from wholly-owned shopping centers to its newly formed RGMZ Venture REIT LLC joint venture. The properties contributed included both income producing properties in which the Company owned the depreciable real estate, as well as income producing properties which are subject to a ground lease. (2) The properties contributed on March 5, 2021 are located in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. (3) The properties contributed on August 27, 2021 are located in Florida, Georgia and Michigan.

