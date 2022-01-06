 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Innovid to Present at the 24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2022 8:00am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV), a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, today announced that Zvika Netter, Innovid's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:10 pm EST. Laura Martin, Senior Media & Internet Analyst at Needham & Company, will lead the discussion. A live webcast and an archived replay of the event will be available to the public here.

About Innovid

Innovid powers connected TV (CTV) advertising streaming, personalization, and measurement for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimize the value of advertising investments across screens and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in CTV innovation, powered proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to fuel the future of TV advertising.

Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact:                                
Miri Segal-Scharia                                                
Miri_Segal@innovid.com                                        
917-607-8654                                                                   

Press Contact:
Chris Harihar
chris@crenshawcomm.com
201-892-9812
                


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com