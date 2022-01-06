 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Esperion to Participate in Upcoming Virtual J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2022 8:00am   Comments
Share:

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Sheldon Koenig, will present at the upcoming virtual J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Event: J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022
Format: Presentation and 1:1 Meetings
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of these events can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the events.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that's why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren't being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Investor Contact:
Kaitlyn Brosco
Esperion
corporateteam@esperion.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com