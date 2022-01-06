Proactive news headlines including Calima Energy, Imugene Ltd, Lithium Power International and Musgrave Minerals

Sydney, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) shares were trading about 7% higher intra-day at A$0.22 after commencing its initial 2022 oil and gas drilling campaign in the Brooks area in Alberta, Canada. Click here

Imugene Ltd ((ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has secured a patent for its HER-Vaxx immunotherapy candidate in South Korea. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has made strong progress in advancing multiple lithium exploration projects and prospects in Western Australia. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd ((ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has doubled down on a new, high-grade gold trend during a regional reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has had a strong start to operations at Butcherbird Manganese Project in 2022 with the Stage 1 production plant achieving a new daily production record of 1,209 tonnes on January 3, well above the target nameplate production of 1,000 tonnes. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is encouraged by early indications from the horizontal section of its high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well with extensive oil and gas shows observed. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has taken another big step towards generating maximum value from ‘Morila the Gorilla' gold project in Mali with mining underway at the Morila Super Pit. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd's subsidiary The Sandbox has added multiple Hong Kong partners from the film, music, entertainment, acting, professional services, finance, real estate and gaming sectors to create Mega City, a new cultural hub in the metaverse. Click here

