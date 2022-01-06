Pixium Vision to attend BIOMED EVENT® by

Invest Securities on January 26, 2022

Paris, France, January 6, 2022 – 07:00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision, will attend the BIOMED EVENT® by Invest Securities, being held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The BIOMED EVENT by Invest Securities will host a number of European listed biotech and healthcare companies and institutional investors. It will feature one-on-one meetings, group presentations and workshops. The event will take place at Salons Hoche, 9 Avenue Hoche, Paris, France. Those wishing to attend can register here.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision ; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Offer Nonhoff

Chief Financial Officer

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media Relations



LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 76 735 01 31



