Gerry Adest to Join Genesis HealthCare Board of Directors

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (OTC: GENN), a national post-acute care provider, announced today that effective January 10, 2022, Gerry Adest, CPA, will join the Company's Board of Directors. Board Member Robert ("Bob") H. Fish left the Board effective January 1, 2022.



"The Board and I would like to thank Bob who has graciously supported Genesis, its employees, patients, and residents in many capacities over the years and we are forever grateful for his leadership," said David Harrington, Executive Chairman of the Board for Genesis. "We are also excited to welcome Gerry to our Board. Gerry is a well-known leader in the post-acute industry and his experience and insights will be valuable as we lead Genesis into the future."

Mr. Adest is a practicing CPA and industry consultant with over 25 years' experience with skilled nursing facilities and other areas of the long-term care spectrum. Mr. Adest has been a partner at Martin Friedman & Co. since 2018 and was a partner at Loeb & Troper LLP from 2010 to 2017. Mr. Adest graduated Cum Laude from Brooklyn College and is a member of the AICPA.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, offer services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 22 states nationwide. Genesis affiliates provide high-quality post-acute care, long-term care and assisted/senior living services in the local markets in which they serve. All facilities follow a universal staff COVID-19 vaccine requirement to protect patients, residents, families and fellow colleagues. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 43 states and the District of Columbia. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

