Xometry to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 05, 2022 5:01pm   Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced that senior management will attend the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, Jan. 14 including an investor presentation. 

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Xometry
Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry's buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com


