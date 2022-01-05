Corsair Gaming Appoints Thi La and Sarah Mears Kim to its Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) ("Corsair"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced it has appointed Thi La and Sarah Mears Kim to its Board of Directors, effective as of December 29, 2021.



Ms. La has served as Corsair's President since January 2021 and as its Chief Operating Officer since August 2013. From May 2010 to August 2013, she served as Corsair's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the gaming PC component unit. Previously, from April 2008 to July 2010, Ms. La served as the Vice President of Global Operations and Information Technology at Opnext, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of optical transponders for communications uses. From 1997 to 2008 she held various positions at HP, including Director of Consumer Desktop PC, Display and Accessories for North America. Ms. La holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from San Jose State University.

Ms. Kim has served as Chief Financial and Business Officer of Archipelago, a private AI-driven technology platform, since August 2021. Before joining Archipelago, Ms. Kim worked at ICONIQ Capital's Family Office, where she served as Senior Vice President, Head of Private Equity and Venture Capital from September 2019 to August 2021 and the Head of Private Markets and Co-Investments from February 2016 to September 2019. She previously worked in private equity for the Stanford Management Company holding positions of increasing authority and responsibility, from August 2013 to February 2016. Ms. Kim also served on the Board of Directors for ABR Reinsurance Capital Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based insurance carrier, from March 2019 to September 2021. Ms. Kim earned her B.S at Stanford University and her M.B.A. at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Andy Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair, said "I am delighted to welcome Thi and Sarah to the Corsair Board. They both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the technology sector and will greatly help the company and the Board with strategic thinking and decisions over the coming years." George L. Majoros, Jr., chair of the Board, added "We are thrilled that Thi and Sarah have joined our Board. The insights and perspective they will bring to the Board and the company will be invaluable and further accelerate Corsair's growth and industry leadership. On behalf of the entire Board, we welcome them both and look forward to working together in the years to come."

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also sells gear under our Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

