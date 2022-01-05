UPDATED: Build With Robots Adds Disinfection Protection at The UNM Pit

Albuquerque, NM, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Build With Robots, an Albuquerque-based robotics company, is providing robotic disinfection services before every home game at UNM's Pit, adding another layer of protection for UNM students, players and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Breezy One™, the Build With Robots disinfecting robot, eliminates 99.99% of all pathogens.

"Watching basketball at the Pit is an iconic experience," said Matthew Ennis, Build With Robots Chief Strategy Officer. "With Breezy hard at work at night, fans can feel secure attending games back at the Pit."

"Breezy One helps us create a healthy environment to enjoy live basketball," said Eddie Nunez, Vice President / Athletic Director for Lobo Athletics. "With Breezy, UNM Athletics is providing another measure to enable our ability to host events in our iconic Pit in a safe manner."

Deputy AD for Lobo Athletics, David Williams continued "Breezy enables student athletes to do what they love to do safely in the pandemic world."

"We know how special this building is to our program and to our great state of New Mexico. We want you to be at every single game and make this the toughest place to play in all of college basketball," said Lobo Men's Basketball Head Coach Richard Pitino. "Thanks to Breezy, after every game they are making sure this environment is cleaned the right way. It's unbelievable to have fans back. We want to make sure we provide a safe environment and make sure this Pit is packed again. But make sure it's packed safely."

"Build With Robots makes disinfecting easy and consistent with Breezy One," added Ennis. "We use engineering and science to make sure potential pathogens are eliminated."

Breezy One takes the cleaning process to the next level. Without room for human error, the robot disinfects every square inch of the Pit, and each area is tested for its effectiveness.

To see Breezy One in action at the PIT or for more information on Build With Robots, go to https://breezyone.com/unm/.





