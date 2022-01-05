FHLBank San Francisco Announces Chair and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) has elected California member director Simone Lagomarsino as Chair and independent director F. Daniel Siciliano as Vice Chair.

Simone Lagomarsino has been president and chief executive officer of Luther Burbank Savings, Santa Rosa, California, since January 2019. She has been a member director since January 1, 2013 and served as vice chair from 2020 through 2021. She is also currently on the board of Hannon Armstrong, a real estate investment trust that provides capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. Previously, she was a director of Pacific Premier Bank, Irvine, California, and its holding company, Pacific Premier Bancorp, from April 2017 through November 2018. Ms. Lagomarsino was president and chief executive officer of the Western Bankers Association from April 2017 to December 2018. Prior to that she was chief executive officer and a director of Heritage Oaks Bank and president of Heritage Oaks Bancorp, Paso Robles, California, from September 2011, until its merger with Pacific Premier Bank in April 2017. Prior to her tenure at Heritage Oaks, Ms. Lagomarsino was president and chief executive officer of Kinecta Federal Credit Union from June 2006 through January 2010.

F. Daniel Siciliano is a Stanford Law School fellow (CodeX) and was the co-founder of Stanford's Rock Center for Corporate Governance. He has been an independent director since January 1, 2017 and served as chair of FHLBank San Francisco's board from 2020 through 2021. He previously served as professor of the practice of law, faculty director of the Rock Center for Corporate Governance, and associate dean for executive education and special programs at Stanford Law School, Stanford, California. Mr. Siciliano is currently the chair of the board of trustees of the American Immigration Council and on the planning committee of the We Robot Conference on AI, Robotics, and Public Policy. He has been an advisory board member and visiting professor for the Corporate Governance Center and Law School of Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. He was co-founder, chief executive officer, and executive chairman of LawLogix Group, Inc., a privately held software technology company from 2000 to 2015.

In 2021, FHLBank San Francisco's board was among three winners of the National Association of Corporate Boards (NACD)'s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Award. The NACD DE&I Awards™ highlight forward-thinking boards that leverage the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion to enhance their governance and create long-term value for their organizations and stakeholders.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

FHLBank San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California and Nevada strengthen communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions — promote homeownership, expand access to quality housing and boost economic development. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable and resilient.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53b13794-acf6-4479-977d-28bc91435a30

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ff6df38-9fae-4d7f-b116-4585ae6945a2





Contact: Mary Long, 415-572-6717 longm@fhlbsf.com