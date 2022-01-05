 Skip to main content

Investor Fraud Alert on Florida-Based PROCAP Investments, LLC

Globe Newswire  
January 05, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, PA) is issuing this nationwide Investor Fraud Alert on PROCAP Investments, LLC, a Florida company which was administratively dissolved in 2018.

PROCAP is owned by Florida resident David Coriaty (a/k/a David Columbo, a/k/a Tony Columbo). Coriaty was CEO of now-defunct Hawk Systems, Inc. based in Palm Beach County, a company the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office determined was an organized scheme to defraud or Ponzi scheme. In addition to assuming false identities, Coriaty often poses as a wealthy entrepreneur and former Miami Dolphins player to entice his targets into investing in his fraudulent schemes.

This FRAUD WARNING concerns PROCAP'S fraudulent investment solicitations dating from 2011 to the present, which may include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Investment in ownership of a biometric device patent purportedly worth millions of dollars which, in fact, is a Hawk Systems patent that was never owned by PROCAP.
  • Investment in purchase and sale of nonexistent COVID-19 PPE.
  • Investment in purchase and sale of nonexistent COVID-19 vaccine products.
  • Investment in nonexistent offshore manufacturing facilities for COVID-19 vaccine products.
  • Investment in professional sports teams or athletes who are not now, or ever were clients of PROCAP.
  • Investment in Hawk Systems, Inc. or its affiliated companies.

Private investors and members of the public – especially elderly citizens – who may have been victimized in these fraudulent investment schemes are urged to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency.

Victims, witnesses and whistleblowers needing assistance may contact Cathy Lerman, Esq. at The Lerman Law Firm at 954-332-1143 or via email at clerman@lermanfirm.com. The Lerman Law Firm provides Investor Fraud Alerts as a public service.        


