Pablo Carpenter Named Global Director of Logistics for Composite Technology International (CTI)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced the hiring of Pablo Carpenter as Global Director of Logistics. Over the past year, CTI has expanded their presence both domestically and internationally. This new role focuses on growing the internal team, implementing new systems and processes and improving visibility within CTI's supply chain.



Prior to joining CTI, Pablo relocated to California from Florida to serve as the Global Director of Logistics with Mann-Hummel. Previously, he was with Masonite for seven years, starting in accounting and quickly working his way up to Senior Inventory and Master Data Manager at the end of his tenure. Pablo has a proven track record of growing business divisions and handling organizational changes. His experience and expertise in the logistics field will help improve CTI's position and visibility in the global market.

"We are looking forward to Pablo joining CTI in this newly created position and growing our capabilities to better serve our customers with more reliable, cost-effective, and consistent transportation and logistics," stated Bryan Settje, Chief Operations Officer.

Pablo echoed Bryan's sentiment with "I am excited to have joined the CTI team, and am looking forward to using my previous industry experience and the team's knowledge to develop the long-term roadmap for the logistics team."

Outside of work, Pablo enjoys spending time in the great outdoors, where you can find him near a body of water as he enjoys both boating and SCUBA diving.

