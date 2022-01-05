Solution Tree Inc. Acquires Results Coaching Global

Bloomington, IN, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree Inc.—owner of Solution Tree, Marzano Resources, Solution Tree Education Canada and Hawker Brownlow Education—longtime leaders in the field of educator professional development—has acquired international coaching specialty company Results Coaching Global (RCG) in a move that will continue to ensure learning for all by empowering education professionals with exceptional knowledge and skills. The transaction was completed on Jan. 3, 2022, for an undisclosed amount.



Founded in 2015 by educators and professionally certified coaches Karen Anderson, PCC, M. Ed.; Vicky Dearing, PCC, M. Ed.; Kathryn Kee, PCC, M. Ed.; and Frances Shuster, PCC, M. Ed., Texas-based RCG is a premier provider for high-quality coaching and is accredited/certified by the International Coaching Federation. RCG's mission to support school leaders by providing system-wide solutions for professional learning closely aligns with the work of Solution Tree Inc.

"We are pleased to add Results Coaching Global to the Solution Tree Inc. portfolio of professional learning products and services," said Solution Tree President Ed Ackerman. "This acquisition is a natural fit as we continue to support educators' efforts to ensure high levels of learning for all."



"The RCG founders have thought a great deal about the next generation of our company. We considered ways to keep our dream and mission alive for when the time was right for the founders to step away from daily operations. After many conversations with district leaders, seeking and examining for the quality standards we sought and getting references; over and over the very highly respected educational company kept meeting our criteria—Solution Tree. Solution Tree is our first choice to entrust the legacy of our collective contributions to K-12 educational leadership and build upon the foundation created by the RCG team," said Kathryn Kee, spokesperson and co-founder of RCG.



RCG's founders will serve as strategic advisors to RCG and will continue in their instructional and coaching roles. Day-to-day operations will continue with no disruption to products, services, and customer care. RCG will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solution Tree Inc. Longtime Solution Tree staffer Macy Harmon will assume general manager responsibilities for RCG.



About Solution Tree

For more than 20 years, Solution Tree (https://www.solutiontree.com) has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement.









