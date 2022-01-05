THIS FRIDAY: Administrator Guzman Will Join Senator Mark Kelly in Phoenix and Mesa to Promote SBA's Efforts to Build a Better America

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, will visit Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona. In Arizona, Administrator Guzman will join Senator Mark Kelly to meet with small business owners to promote the SBA's Community Navigator Pilot Program , an American Rescue Plan initiative championed by Senator Kelly and created to help entrepreneurs from underserved communities better access government resources.

This visit marks the Administrator's first official visit to Arizona. Since June 2021, Administrator Guzman has visited 20 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

Media are invited to join specific stops

WHEN:

Friday, January 7, 2022

WHERE:

Mesa and Phoenix, Arizona

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Senator Mark Kelly, Arizona

WHY:

Administrator Guzman is traveling to Arizona to highlight the resurgence of America's main streets and the role of small businesses in the state's economic recovery.



