Armanino Elects Record 24 New Partners, 54% Women, in 2022

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the internal promotion of a record 24 new partners effective January 1, 2022. Armanino's 2022 partner class nearly doubles its 2021 partner class, which was also previously the largest class of new partners in firm history.



Following a year of robust business growth, Armanino's 2022 class of new partners represents a 71% year-over-year increase and indicates abundant opportunity at the highest levels. This newest class of diverse and talented partners demonstrates the wide range of opportunity Armanino creates for all its employees. Additionally, 54% of Armanino's newly elected partners for 2022 are women, underscoring the success of the firm's women's initiative, The Bridge, to help women advance into leadership roles.

"As a high-growth firm, we continually create opportunities at the highest level, and our talented new partners have demonstrated the ability to claim their paths to leadership," said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. "While our 2022 partner class is also a success from the standpoint of being 54% women, we want to see the number of women partners in our firm continue to grow. This year's class is an encouraging step in that direction and a testament to the hard work The Bridge has done to encourage and support women to aspire to leadership roles at Armanino. We congratulate all our new partners on their achievements and reaching this significant career milestone."

The Bridge has implemented a number of programs that provide women a clear pathway to partnership in the firm and access to executive sponsors and advocates to help them get there. Having a majority-woman partnership class in 2022 reflects the firm's success in removing barriers to leadership, increasing women's interest in partnership and growing a pipeline of female leaders.

Armanino's 2022 New Partner Class

Sharon Bhalaru, Consulting, Austin

Consulting, Austin Surbhi Bordia, Tax, San Jose

Tax, San Jose Tom Brunton, Consulting, Dallas

Consulting, Dallas Noah Buxton, Blockchain, San Francisco

Blockchain, San Francisco Catherine Catherine, Business Management, Los Angeles

Business Management, Los Angeles Emily Conley, Audit, St. Louis

Audit, St. Louis Crystal Do, Business Management, Los Angeles

Business Management, Los Angeles Kathy Ferguson, Audit, Dallas

Audit, Dallas Ryan Goodbary, Risk Assurance & Advisory, San Francisco

Risk Assurance & Advisory, San Francisco Leena Gupta, Tax, San Jose

Tax, San Jose Pamela Huelsman, Tax, St. Louis

Tax, St. Louis Bryce Johnson, Tax, Dallas

Tax, Dallas Sam Kashy, Consulting, Naperville

Consulting, Naperville John Kogan, Consulting, San Jose

Consulting, San Jose Connie Liu, Tax, San Ramon

Tax, San Ramon Mike Mansour, Tax, Woodland Hills

Tax, Woodland Hills Matt Megargel, Consulting, St. Louis

Consulting, St. Louis Eugenie Ooi, Tax, Los Angeles

Tax, Los Angeles Matt Petroski, Tax, San Ramon

Tax, San Ramon Bianca Sarrach, Risk Assurance & Advisory, St. Louis

Risk Assurance & Advisory, St. Louis John Stewart, Consulting, El Segundo

Consulting, El Segundo Milton Tse, Audit, San Jose

Audit, San Jose Susan Van, Business Management, Dallas

Business Management, Dallas Grace Williams, Audit, San Francisco

