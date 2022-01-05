Colorado State University Global Launches New Offering for Non-Degree Seeking Students to Address Workforce Needs and Remove Educational Barriers

Aurora, Colo., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today launched a new offering, CSU Global Direct, built to provide the necessary prerequisite courses students need to attend professional school, begin a graduate program, or accelerate their undergraduate degree in an affordable and flexible learning environment. Beginning in March 2022, the first set of courses offered will cater to aspiring healthcare professionals who need to fulfill prerequisites to advance their education.

CSU Global Direct courses are 100% online at $350 per credit hour, allowing learners to complete assignments on their own time and utilize credits as building blocks to propel them to the next level of their career or education. As opposed to traditional programs that are bound to semesterly or quarterly start dates, CSU Global Direct offers convenient monthly starts. Upon enrollment, all CSU Global Direct students will receive access to CSU Global's many student support services, which include access to 24/7 IT support, career support services, tutoring, and writing support services.

"Our mission with this offering is to provide an accessible path for students to get to the career and life of their dreams," said CSU Global Associate Vice President of Digital Learning Andrea Butler. "Many learners are faced with frustrating roadblocks that prevent them from attaining their master's or doctoral degree. CSU Global Direct courses address that gap, offering an affordable way to get prerequisite credits."

Aiming to make the admissions and payment process as simple and accessible as possible, students can sign up for CSU Global Direct on their own online with no need to send in transcripts, complete placement testing, or follow rigid course plans. Students are also able to pay on a per-course basis, allowing self-payers to avoid unnecessary loan debt.

The initial launch of CSU Global Direct mainly caters to students pursuing a health-related degree. Course options include much of the necessary credits for various graduate and undergraduate health programs, including classes in abnormal psychology, biochemistry, biostatistics, calculus, college algebra, college biology, general chemistry, general psychology, genetics, histology, human anatomy, human anatomy & physiology, human growth & development, human pathophysiology, human physiology, immunology, introduction to physics, introduction to statistics, medical terminology, microbiology, molecular biology, nutrition, organic chemistry, pharmacology, precalculus, and zoology. Many courses are offered at multiple levels and include labs where applicable, providing a full spectrum of options to meet student needs.

Pre-health courses are only the beginning for CSU Global Direct. In the future, CSU Global intends to expand and create 8-week business courses to address key opportunities that fill reskilling and upskilling needs in a variety of growing industries.

"We're excited to launch and continue to grow CSU Global Direct to help all students get into their desired field, arming them with important professional skills along the way," said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. "Student success--both at CSU Global and in their careers--is deeply rooted in our mission. CSU Global Direct students will receive the same support services offered to our degree-seeking students. That means a student enrolled in just one biochemistry class with us will be able to use our resume review services. It's critical that students have access to education and services to help them succeed now and in the future."

Lower-than-average tuition costs, including low-cost books and lab fees, coupled with the flexibility of online learning make CSU Global Direct an ideal option for today's modern learner. To learn more about CSU Global Direct or to register for classes, visit CSUGlobal.edu/Direct.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.





