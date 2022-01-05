Built In Austin Honors Gotransverse in Three Categories on its 2022 Austin Best Places List

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that they are winners in three major categories - Austin Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies, and Best Paying Companies – by Built In Austin Best Places list. Gotransverse is the only company to receive all three awards for 2022.



"We are extremely proud to be recognized in all three award categories and excited to be the only company to do so," said James Messer, founder and CEO, Gotransverse. "Not only do these awards represent the dedication and hard work of everyone here at Gotransverse, but it also shows how much we enjoy going the extra mile to make this company one of the greatest places to work in Austin."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer of Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Gotransverse has been providing cloud-hosted intelligent billing solutions to global customers since 2008, helping customers monetize their subscription and high-volume usage-based business models. As more companies adopt recurring revenue transaction models, Gotransverse enables order-to-cash processing with scalable monetization services, including billing, rating, invoicing, collections, mediation, and revenue recognition.

Gotransverse's headquarters are 28 stories above the heart of downtown Austin. Reflective of the Live Music Capital of the World, the offices are adorned with one of the world's largest concert poster collections. Austin's culture allows the company to draw from a rich pool of highly skilled, innovative, and educated employees to support their strong global growth.

"The key to running a successful company is hiring the best people and giving them a work environment where they can thrive," concluded Messer. "Austin has become an increasingly competitive job market, especially for technology companies, and recognition as one of the Built In Best Places to Work helps us attract the best talent, which in turn allows us to deliver more innovative solutions, better serve our customers, and help the company grow."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally, or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits, and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

