Myriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will provide an update on the execution of the company's strategic transformation and growth plans at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference at 2:15 p.m. ET on Jan. 11, 2022.

Diaz will discuss the growing role of genetic insights in context with industry trends, new commercial capabilities and products that advance health equity and enable healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. He will share a progress report on the results of the company's transformation and growth efforts as well as its strategic roadmap.

The presentation will be available via a live audio webcast accessible at the following direct link or through the Myriad Genetics website in the investor information section.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice, MyPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, EndoPredict, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, RiskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact:

Megan Manzari

(385) 318-3718

Megan.Manzari@myriad.com

Investor Contact:

Nathan Smith

(801) 505-5067

Nathan.Smith@myriad.com







