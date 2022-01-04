 Skip to main content

Kornit Digital to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference and CJS Annual New Ideas Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 04, 2022 6:03pm   Comments
ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat discussion and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following conferences:

24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Monday, January 10, 2022
Virtual Fireside Chat Discussion Time: 8:30 am ET

CJS Annual New Ideas Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Virtual Fireside Chat Discussion Time: 10:15 am ET

The virtual fireside chat discussions will be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Kornit's investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor contact
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
andrew.backman@kornit.com


