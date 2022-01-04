 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Desktop Metal, Inc. - DM

Globe Newswire  
January 04, 2022 5:56pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (NYSE:DM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Desktop Metal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into certain matters, including "manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility." The Company also stated that the Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionTec US LLC had resigned. 

On this news, the Company's stock fell $0.39 per share, or 4%, to close at $8.81 per share on November 9, 2021. 

Then, on November 15, 2021, after the market closed, the Company stated that it would notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of "compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC's Flexcera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box." 

On this news, the Company's stock fell $1.19 per share, or 15%, to close at $6.83 per share on November 16, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com