Caribou Biosciences to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Rachel Haurwitz, Ph.D., Caribou's president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:45 am ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible via Caribou's website on the Events page. The archived webcast will be available on the Caribou website for 30 days after the event.

About Caribou's Novel Next-Generation CRISPR Platform

CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Type II CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems occasionally edit unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed chRDNAs (pronounced "chardonnays"), RNA-DNA hybrid guides that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its Cas12a chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, including multiplex gene insertions, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying the company's proprietary Cas12a chRDNA technology toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited cell therapies. The company is developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors against cell surface targets for which autologous CAR-T cell therapeutics have previously demonstrated clinical proof of concept, as well as additional emerging targets.

For more information about Caribou, visit www.cariboubio.com and follow the company @CaribouBio.

