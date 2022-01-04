Sierra Tucson Names New Clinical Director

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Tucson, a nationally recognized residential and outpatient addiction and mental health treatment center, has appointed Ryan Drzewiecki as its new clinical director.

Drzewiecki brings more than 15 years of behavioral health administration experience to his role at Sierra Tucson. He began his career in special education and group home administration, most recently serving as the director of clinical operations and programs for All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colo.

After earning his doctorate in clinical psychology at the Arizona School of Professional Psychology in Phoenix, he completed an internship and postdoctoral work at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Center City, Minn.

A licensed clinical psychologist, Drzewiecki went on to co-found a behavioral health outpatient clinic in Phoenix, and he started the Mara Psychotherapy Group in Arizona and Colorado. He specializes in program development, including startup initiatives, performance improvement and quality assurance.

"Ryan understands how to shape the highest-quality programming while paying careful attention to exactly what patients need to feel safe and heard," said Sierra Tucson CEO Dr. Valerie Kading. "His expertise will help us enhance the clinically excellent programming we are currently known for."

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addiction, trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the campus offers a serene environment to focus on healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit www.sierratucson.com.





