70-Year-Old Shorty's Bar-B-Q's Property Acquired by Florida Value Partners and Atlantic Pacific

MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A joint venture between Florida Value Partners and Atlantic Pacific Companies has acquired the iconic Shorty's restaurant property located at 9200 South Dixie Highway. The property is located at the southern end of the Miami-Dade Metrorail directly abutting the entrance to the Dadeland South Metrorail station.

The $14.5M transaction was part of a larger purchase that included an additional lot located north of Dadeland Blvd. at 9180 South Dixie Highway.

"As part of the transaction, the Joint Venture partnership will lease back the property to Shorty's restaurant who will continue to operate the restaurant," said Gus Alfonso, managing partner, Florida Value Partners.

ABOUT FLORIDA VALUE PARTNERS

Florida Value Partners ("FVP") is a real estate-focused private equity group that serves as an owner, operator, and developer of real estate in Florida and the Southeastern United States. Since 2009, FVP and its affiliates have acquired, managed and developed over $1 billion in real estate properties including over 7,000 units of multifamily properties, 2 million square feet of commercial property investments and 3,000 acres of strategic land acquisitions. FVP has been involved in revitalizing urban and suburban neighborhoods. In 2018, FVP - serving as co-developers alongside Eden Multifamily - delivered the Lazul Apartments in North Miami Beach, a luxury 350-unit mid-rise apartment, and the first project to be developed under the City's new urban master plan. Similarly, FVP is involved in the development of several multifamily projects along the Ludlum Trail (Miami-Dade County's new linear park) and Hialeah's new Amelia District with the Prestige Companies; a pioneering project that has transformed an old warehouse district in Hialeah into an arts and entertainment center with over 1,000 market-rate affordable residential units. Other notable projects include the acquisition and conversation of the Miami Airport Center - an adaptive reuse of the former Sears headquarters building in Miami - and the acquisition of the iconic John Hancock Center in Chicago, IL. For more information log on to www.fvpre.com.

ABOUT ATLANTIC PACIFIC

Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a fourth-generation real estate company with expertise in acquisitions, development, construction, property management, and investments. With offices in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and California, our team utilizes decades of experience and thorough marketplace knowledge to develop and manage a wide array of properties across the country. Atlantic | Pacific Companies has spent four generations building expertise across various disciplines of the real estate industry, including ground-up development, construction, and rehabilitation of market-rate and affordable apartments, property management, including HOA and condo association administration, multifamily rentals (market and tax credit), and commercial properties, asset and fund management. For more information log on to www.apcompanies.com.

Contact:

Lizette Fernandez

Florida Value Partners

305.785.6777

