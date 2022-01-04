70-Year-Old Shorty's Bar-B-Q's Property Acquired by Florida Value Partners and Atlantic Pacific

MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A joint venture between Florida Value Partners and Atlantic Pacific Companies has acquired the iconic Shorty's restaurant property located at 9200 South Dixie Highway. The property is located at the southern end of the Miami-Dade Metrorail directly abutting the entrance to the Dadeland South Metrorail station.
The $14.5M transaction was part of a larger purchase that included an additional lot located north of Dadeland Blvd. at 9180 South Dixie Highway.
"As part of the transaction, the Joint Venture partnership will lease back the property to Shorty's restaurant who will continue to operate the restaurant," said Gus Alfonso, managing partner, Florida Value Partners.
ABOUT FLORIDA VALUE PARTNERS
Florida Value Partners ("FVP") is a real estate-focused private equity group that serves as an owner, operator, and developer of real estate in Florida and the Southeastern United States. Since 2009, FVP and its affiliates have acquired, managed and developed over $1 billion in real estate properties including over 7,000 units of multifamily properties, 2 million square feet of commercial property investments and 3,000 acres of strategic land acquisitions. FVP has been involved in revitalizing urban and suburban neighborhoods. In 2018, FVP - serving as co-developers alongside Eden Multifamily - delivered the Lazul Apartments in North Miami Beach, a luxury 350-unit mid-rise apartment, and the first project to be developed under the City's new urban master plan. Similarly, FVP is involved in the development of several multifamily projects along the Ludlum Trail (Miami-Dade County's new linear park) and Hialeah's new Amelia District with the Prestige Companies; a pioneering project that has transformed an old warehouse district in Hialeah into an arts and entertainment center with over 1,000 market-rate affordable residential units. Other notable projects include the acquisition and conversation of the Miami Airport Center - an adaptive reuse of the former Sears headquarters building in Miami - and the acquisition of the iconic John Hancock Center in Chicago, IL. For more information log on to www.fvpre.com.
ABOUT ATLANTIC PACIFIC
Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a fourth-generation real estate company with expertise in acquisitions, development, construction, property management, and investments. With offices in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and California, our team utilizes decades of experience and thorough marketplace knowledge to develop and manage a wide array of properties across the country. Atlantic | Pacific Companies has spent four generations building expertise across various disciplines of the real estate industry, including ground-up development, construction, and rehabilitation of market-rate and affordable apartments, property management, including HOA and condo association administration, multifamily rentals (market and tax credit), and commercial properties, asset and fund management. For more information log on to www.apcompanies.com.
Contact:
Lizette Fernandez
Florida Value Partners
305.785.6777
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.