AccentCare Unifies Portfolio of Leading Post-Acute Care Brands Under One Name

Dallas, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccentCare, a leading provider of home health, hospice, and personal care services, today announced that all organizations within its family of brands, including Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Sta-Home, Gareda, HRS, Texas Home Health, Southeastern Health Care at Home, and Guardian, have unified under the AccentCare brand, effective immediately.

"Building on the strength of our legacy brands, a unified AccentCare will make accessing care, be it personal care services, home health, or hospice & palliative care, a more cohesive experience," said Steve Rodgers, AccentCare CEO. "We are reimagining care in our communities to reduce confusion and alleviate the burden of coordinating across agencies during some of life's most challenging moments."

This rebrand also involves the creation of a new visual identity, including a logo and color palette. Please click here to learn more.

"We wanted to create a visual identity that strongly represents all the brands being unified, emphasizing our commitment to high-quality care," said Rodgers. "With a unified brand, our full continuum will be more well-known nationwide and easier to access for all."

AccentCare is a top-five provider of home health and hospice services in the United States with more than 70 strategic partnerships with leading health systems, physician practices and provider groups, including nine joint ventures and 26 partnered hospice inpatient units. Since 2016, AccentCare has successfully executed 18 acquisitions and entered into 21 new states. This includes the December 2020 merger with Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care. As the company continues to expand its offerings through continued organic growth, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with provider organizations throughout the country, it is furthering its goal of advancing the standard of care.

All services provided through AccentCare's legacy brands will remain available; clients and partners should continue to contact their existing representatives as they normally would.

About AccentCare

AccentCare is a nationwide leader and trusted guide in post-acute healthcare covering a broad continuum of services from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, palliative care, hospice, home health, telehealth, and care management. Our innovative care models and strategic relationships with major health systems, physician groups, insurers, and value-based providers give us a full understanding of how to deliver the best possible experience for patients and their families. Because of these distinct advantages, we can relentlessly reimagine and advance the standards of care in our communities.

Headquartered in Dallas, our 30,000 compassionate professionals across the nation deliver on the promise of exceptional care in more than 260 locations, collectively serving more than 210,000 individuals across 31 states and the District of Columbia. Visit us at accentcare.com.

