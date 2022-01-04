InterTest, Inc. Announces New President and Owner Thomas F. Daly

Columbia, NJ, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of InterTest, Inc.'s 40th year of business in 2021, William J. Habermann (Bill), founder, partner and long-time President of InterTest, Inc., officially announced the transfer of ownership to his business partner of 30+ years, Thomas F. Daly.
"Tom's in-depth experience with InterTest's customers, operations, and product development makes him uniquely suited to take the reins," said Bill of his long-time business partner. "InterTest's customers will continue to see world-class service, support, and innovation under his direction. I and the entire staff wish Tom success and are working hard to ensure it."
As of Dec. 13, 2021, Tom became the sole owner and President of InterTest, Inc. Tom started his career in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) product sales in the southeastern region of the United States before joining InterTest in 1990. In his 31-year career at InterTest, Tom acquired in-depth knowledge of Remote Visual Inspection (RVI) and NDT products. He has been responsible for creating long-term business relationships with customers and various remote visual and camera product lines that have brought InterTest to record-breaking performance over the past five years.
Looking ahead, Tom leads InterTest, Inc. into a future of growth in business relationships and products by continuing to provide customers with valuable industry-leading visual inspection solutions.
InterTest, Inc. provides visual inspection products & services to the aerospace/aviation, power generation, defense and general manufacturing industries across the globe. With engineering, production and distribution channels located in Columbia, NJ and with offices across North America, InterTest, Inc. remains a global presence and innovative force in RVI/NDT for over 40 years.
Press Contact
Name: Will Habermann
Phone: +1 908 496 8008 x 130
Email: whabermann@intertest.com
Related Images
Image 1: Thomas F. Daly - New President and Owner of InterTest, Inc.
Tom has been VP of Sales & Marketing at InterTest for over 30 years prior to acquiring the company in late 2021.
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.