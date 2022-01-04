BBC StoryWorks Creates Content for TECNO to Tell the Story of How Inclusive Mobile Camera Innovations Bring People Together

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECNO, a premium smartphone brand focused on emerging markets, is working with BBC Storyworks, BBC Studios' in-house commercial content studio, who have created a short film The Future Lens: Looking Ahead With TECNO to explore the meaning of mobile camera innovation.
The video showcases TECNO's inclusive mobile camera technology for each user through its unique 'glocalization' strategy, detailed the work that has been done to better reflect different communities.
In the piece, TECNO explains how they spotted and solved gaps between fast-developing mobile camera technologies and consumers' actual needs in various situations so as to best meet the unique needs of local users, environments, and cultures.
For example, to optimise portrait imaging quality, TECNO has built an enormous database that covers seven skin types and 76 skin categories at its TAVIOS Laboratory. So everyone, regardless of how they look, gets to enjoy cameras that know how to make them look their best. In the photo-taking process, TECNO's progressive algorithms will automatically gather information from users' environments, recognizing various opportunities for image enhancement.
Li Jiangtao, Senior Director of TECNO Imaging Product and Head of TAIVOS™ Lab, said: "It's a great experience for us to work with BBC Storyworks, to share our insights and to tell the story behind our mobile camera development. The short film explores the meaning behind 'Future Lens', TECNO's key concept on mobile camera innovation - to provide more inclusive technology for everyone, creating a world with more understanding without limits."
Richard Pattinson, SVP BBC StoryWorks, said: "We are delighted to be working with TECNO on this piece. TECNO secured our content production team superb access for interviews, including photographer Justin Amoafo, the frontline staff at TECNO mobile camera department as well as allowing us to visit the TECNO mobile phone manufacturing sites and camera labs. This allowed us to build a complete picture for the audience of what TECNO does and how they do it, as well as their goals for a more inclusive future."
TECNO is optimistic that emerging markets will continue to see the amazing potential of mobile camera technologies designed to meet the real needs of every user, to the benefit of communities everywhere. TECNO, a rising innovator in the mobile camera field, is committed to advocating for the great variety of beauty standards and aims to provide opportunities for users in emerging markets to express themselves through this technology.
The commercial series will air from Jan. 4 to Feb. 8, 2022. It will include a 30-second version airing on the BBC World News South Asia Feed and BBC World News Africa feed, as well as a full version on the branded content hub hosted on BBC.com.
Media Contact Information
Elly Tang PR Manager
elly.tang@transsion.com
