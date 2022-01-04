Another Comfy Throne: AndaSeat Launches the Phantom 3 Gaming Chair

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world-leading gaming chair brand, Andaseat, dedicated to providing the best gaming chairs for gaming, office, and home use and resolved to turn sedentary fatigue into hours and hours of comfort, announces its latest sumptuous series gaming chair - Phantom 3 gaming chair.

Reshaped flatter seat wings ensure a spacious and cozy seat base that enables a much more comfortable experience to sit cross-legged. An ergonomic backrest nestles into the natural curvature of the back and keeps its user at peak performance. Developed in DuraXtra™ Leatherette and EverSoft™ linen fabric and revolutionizing an easy assembly system, the Phantom 3 series provides a next-level sitting experience with ultimate all-day comforts.

Unlike other traditional gaming chairs, Andaseat Phantom 3 series gaming has a special modular MagClap design that can be assembled with ease. Just slide the backrest into the seat base, then clamp magnetic side covers on both sides. No difficulty assembling with screws, no damaged side covers, just one person who can finish the whole assembly process with ease. In a few minutes, the ultimate gaming chair and office chair are ready to go to battle with you!

Andaseat Phantom 3 comes in four colorways and two surface materials-- DuraXtra™ Leatherette and EverSoft™ Linen Fabric. The leatherette comes in Black, White, and Pink, featuring smooth touch, scratch resistance, and stain resistance. DuraXtra™ premium PVC leather is much stronger so the shape lasts. The Linen Fabric Upholstery comes in Ash and is vastly superior for breathability to avoid a sweaty back and butt. EverSoft™ is certificated for its legendary safety and durability.

The featured "comfort tech" backrest allows the user to recline from 90° to 160° with full-mechanism backrest, and the chair can be adapted to whatever preference the user may have. No more hassles or struggles when taking a nap or watching a favorite show, just enjoy strain-free ergonomic support. Sit at any angle and lock the seat in the perfect position.

60kg/m³Re-Dense™ Moulded Foam, a perfect combination of strength and resilience, is used to upgrade density, enhance longevity, and alleviate the problems of 'sagging' seats over time. Coupled with a luxurious extra-large lumbar and medium-size head pillow that supports the lower back while keeping the spine in its natural alignment, this affordable gaming chair also prevents the user from slouching while gaming or working for long hours by filling in the space between the back/neck and backrest.

Phantom 3 will first debut in the US and the MSRP is $299.99.



Product Highlights

DuraXtra™ Leatherette / EverSoft™ Linen Fabric

Re-Dense™ Moulded Foam

100% TitanSteel Framework

SyncTilt Backrest Recline & Lock 90-160°

Velvet Covered XL Lumbar Pillow and M Neck Pillow

Pre-installed PU Covered Armrest Up-Down

SGS Certified Class-4 Gas Lift

